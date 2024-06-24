Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,875 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,058,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock remained flat at $11.58 on Monday. 1,872,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.