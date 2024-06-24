Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 23,659 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,659 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Simplify Volatility Premium ETF alerts:

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. 1,056,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.