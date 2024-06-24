Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

