Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.04. 1,274,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,801. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

