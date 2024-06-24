Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.90 and last traded at $180.28. 246,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,248,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after acquiring an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

