120,344 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.