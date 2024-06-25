2,671 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after buying an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after buying an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of THC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. 843,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.