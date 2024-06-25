2,786 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.84. 52,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,195. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

