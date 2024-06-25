31,069 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,106. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

