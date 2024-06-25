3,161 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,943,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,112,740. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

