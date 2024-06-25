344 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,574,000 after purchasing an additional 529,309 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,172 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after buying an additional 270,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

QRVO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 552,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

