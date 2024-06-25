4,224 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $135,013.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,065. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

