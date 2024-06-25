50 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 37.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASML by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 118.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML stock traded up $21.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,023.34. The stock had a trading volume of 800,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,438. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $955.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $900.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

