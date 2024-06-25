Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 11.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 190,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 119,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Stock Up 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

