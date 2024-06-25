ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

ACAD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 175,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.43 and a beta of 0.41. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,675.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,342 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.