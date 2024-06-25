ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $451.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 188,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

