AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.46. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

