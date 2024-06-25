Aevo (AEVO) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Aevo has a total market cap of $435.46 million and approximately $50.97 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,526,463.1309183 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.50914319 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $81,754,024.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

