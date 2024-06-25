Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,771. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.