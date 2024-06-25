AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Sells 1,400 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total transaction of C$12,026.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.

On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee purchased 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$564.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

