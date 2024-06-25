AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after buying an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after buying an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,562,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.65. 890,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,241. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

