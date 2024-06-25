AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 14,661,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,828,854. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.