Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $37.02 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $37.02 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,686,703 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

