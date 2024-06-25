Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.10 and last traded at $74.29. Approximately 4,280,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,899,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

