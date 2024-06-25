AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Buys $385,357.70 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $385,357.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,149,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,796,671. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,099 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,991.18.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,873.25.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,379 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $155,868.36.

On Monday, May 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $735,314.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFB remained flat at $11.05 on Tuesday. 80,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.14.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

