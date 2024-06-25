Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

ALLY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 352,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,045. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

