Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.76. Approximately 20,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 169,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after buying an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.