Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,678,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 13,688,482 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

