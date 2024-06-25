Ambev Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,503 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 327% compared to the average daily volume of 1,758 put options.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,907,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,748,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

