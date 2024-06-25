Ameren (NYSE:AEE) vs. Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ameren and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 15.84% 10.20% 2.86% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ameren has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

79.1% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ameren and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 1 6 3 0 2.20 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren presently has a consensus price target of $79.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Ameren’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameren and Alternus Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $7.50 billion 2.53 $1.15 billion $4.35 16.36 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.58 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Ameren beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business. In addition, the company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, wind, methane gas, and solar. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

