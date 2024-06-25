American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

