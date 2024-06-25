Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.85.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Amgen Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $318.15 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

