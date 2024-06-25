Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $34.65

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $35.38. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 29,622 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $717.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

