Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,630.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY

Anglo American Trading Up 1.0 %

About Anglo American

NGLOY stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Anglo American has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $17.60.

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.