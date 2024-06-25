Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,630.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on NGLOY
Anglo American Trading Up 1.0 %
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.