Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,227 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 796,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 103,476 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

TRIN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 305,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $732.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

