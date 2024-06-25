Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,540 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 321,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

