Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,351. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

