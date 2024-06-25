Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $240.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

