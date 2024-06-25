Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $18.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. 13,970,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,708,840. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.