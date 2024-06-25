Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 11.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 276,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,769,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $441.59. 268,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,907. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.25 and its 200 day moving average is $433.29.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

