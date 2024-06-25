Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $143.09 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 5.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $143,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 1,657,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.