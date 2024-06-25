Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.66. 310,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,265. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.55. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.