Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $436,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

FPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 61,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,053. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

