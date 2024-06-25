Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $10.30 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $54.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,637.04. 113,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,594.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,605.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

