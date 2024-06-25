Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $272,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,339,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $45,692,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $32,609,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $9,743,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.42. 215,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.34. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

