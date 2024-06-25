Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

View Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $15.63 on Tuesday, reaching $410.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,473. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.43 and a 200 day moving average of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.