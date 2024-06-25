Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.61. 1,946,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.