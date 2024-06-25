Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 543,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

