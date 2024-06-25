Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,602 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.43. 800,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

