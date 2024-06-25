Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 60,147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,147 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.25. 185,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,351. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.